DANCECleveland presents MOMIX

MOMIX, a company of dance-illusionists, came to town on January 23 with a program called Alchemia. Pam Young, Executive Director for presenter DANCECleveland, stopped by WCLV to preview their performance with host Bill O'Connell.

Renowned for their hybrid style of modern dance, circus-like acrobatics and visual spectacle, the company performs as part of DANCECleveland’s stunning 60 th anniversary season.

Moses Pendleton’s whimsical troupe MOMIX is a company of dance-illusionists known for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty. Through nothing more than light, shadow, props and the human body, the company has wowed audiences worldwide for more than three decades.

Alchemia is an enchanting, phantasmagorical multimedia spectacle full of invention, beauty, sensuality and humor which explores the elements of earth, air, fire and water. Inspired by Jung, Yeats, and Alchemical literature, Pendleton taps into the unconscious and the logic of dreams: the stream just below reality that is both magical and mysterious, dark and light, mixing fire with water and earth with air. Alchemia is filled with aesthetic thrills, surprising metamorphosis, the sexuality of nature, and “Woodrow F. Dick III’s consistently impressive video design.” ( Wall Street Journal) The piece premiered at the Joyce Theater in New York City in July, 2015.

With performances on PBS's "Dance in America" series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the MOMIX repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. The company was featured on Canadian television with Charles Dutoit and the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special. MOMIX was also featured in one of the first IMAX films in 3-D, “IMAGINE,” which premiered at the Taejon Expo 93 and was subsequently released at IMAX theaters world-wide. In 2004 “White Widow,” co-choreographed by Artistic Directors Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman’s movie “The Company.”