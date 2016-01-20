Little Shop of Horrors at the Allen Theatre: guest Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper is the voice of the plant in Cleveland Play House's production of "Little Shop of Horrors," playing now at the Allen Theatre through February 7.

CLEVELAND, OH (December 16, 2015) Squeals of delight and blood-curdling screams of fright will fill the Allen Theatre as Cleveland Play House’s (CPH) Centennial Season continues with a humorous and heartfelt production of Little Shop of Horrors. Hearkening back to its very first productions in 1915 that featured sophisticated marionettes, CPH is bringing the cheeky and blood-thirsty plant Audrey II to life in a production that will be every vocal coach’s dream – and every hemophobic’s worst nightmare! Often described as a “comedy horror rock musical,” Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960 film The Little Shop of Horrors directed by Roger Corman. In 1982, the dynamic duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken ( The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast, etc.) transformed the story into an off-Broadway musical, which eventually landed on the big screen in the 1986 Frank Oz film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. CPH’s production will bring this dark storyline to life with loads of gleefully twisted comedy and head-bopping doo-wop on the Allen Theatre stage Jan. 9 – Feb. 7. CPH’s generous sponsors include Centennial Season Sponsor KeyBank and Centennial Community Outreach Sponsor Dominion. Cleveland Play House is also grateful to the George Gund Foundation and the Cleveland Foundation for their generous support of the Centennial Season.

Set in a flower shop on Skid Row, Seymour is a nerdy floral clerk with a knack for plants, but not much else. However, one peculiar plant he’s tending might just be his ticket to fame, fortune - and the girl of his dreams. There’s only one teeny — but ‘growing’ — problem: This plant has an unquenchable thirst for the red stuff (type O, A, or B... he’s not picky). Mixing Motown, B-movies, and The American Dream, Little Shop of Horrors is the screamingly funny, out-of-this-world hit musical featuring indelible songs like "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green," and "Suddenly, Seymour.”

EDDIE COOPER ( Voice of The Plant) Raised in Hell's Kitchen NYC, Eddie is a proud graduate of LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts and holds a BFA from Ithaca College. He was recently seen in Encores! Off-Center's production of Little Shop of Horrors playing the role of Audrey II and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Two River Theater. Television: ABC's Forever, recurring on Cinemax's Banshee and the soon to be released HBO series Crime. A big thank you to everyone at Judy Boals, Inc! Love and thanks to his amazing family and friends. @MrEddieCooper