By Darrielle Snipes

After two years in Cleveland, the Alternative Press Music Awards will be held in Columbus this summer.

That is because the Republican National Convention kicks off in Cleveland on the same day using up major venues and hotel space.

Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea says the award show might not come back to Cleveland.

The Alternative Press Music Awards, honor the pop-punk and post-hardcore genres. This year The RNC is taking over the city in July sending the APMA's on the road to the Schottenstein Center on Ohio State University's Campus in Columbus.

"So we keep the Ohio connection," said Shea. "And the way we are promoting it is that, while all the serious adults are in Cleveland we are going to have a party down in Columbus. So come down and have some fun with us."

Shea says planning is a month behind because of the change of venue but he expects the show to be bigger than last year with more acts and a new award honoring classic albums.

But when asked if the APMA's will come back to CLE after the RNC, Shea won't commit.

"We have had some cities approach us," he said. "They are like "hey ,why don't you move the APMA's here or move them here'. So there are people trying to entice us to move to other cities, out of state. And we have had industry people and partners really start suggesting it and are kind of trying to sweeten the deal."

But Shea says he won't make a decision until after the July 18th show . More details about that awards are expected later this month.

