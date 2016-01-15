TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "The Odd Couple"

"The Odd Couple" opens tonight at TrueNorth Cultural Arts. The show's director, Greg Violand, and TrueNorth Executive Director Rick Fortney visited WCLV to preview the show with Jacqueline Gerber.

The Odd Couple

Jan 15 th – Jan 31 st , 2016

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

French Creek Nature Center

TrueNorth Cultural Arts

4530 Colorado Avenue

Sheffield Village, OH 44054

Since its Broadway premiere in 1965, The Odd Couple has left millions of audience members rolling in the aisles with its hilarious clash of personalities! When his wife kicks him out of the house, neat freak Felix Ungar is persuaded to move in with his poker playing, cigar smoking pal, Oscar Madison. As the two bachelors spend more and more time in close quarters, Felix’s fastidiousness and Oscar’s boorishness lead to a conflict of epic and uproarious proportions! Considered Neil Simon’s magnum opus, don’t miss out as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this legendary show!