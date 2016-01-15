Akron Symphony presents Vivaldi and Bach: Inspired Connection

Vivaldi and Bach: Inspired Connection

Saturday, January 16, 2016, 8:00 pm

E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Music by the two most popular composers of the Baroque era performed by the electrifying concertmaster of Apollo’s Fire. Bach carried the Baroque concerto to its pinnacle, and Vivaldi was one of his greatest inspirations.

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Olivier Brault, violin and conductor

Alan Bodman, Linda Nagy Johnston, violins

Miles Richardson, cello

Barbara O'Brien, Kyra Kester, flutes

Program to include:

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3

Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C Minor, RV 202

Vivaldi Concerto in A Minor for Two Violins

Bach Violin Concerto in A Minor

Vivaldi Concerto for Two Violins and Cello in D Minor from L’estro armonico

Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G Major

Akron, OH – Followers of Baroque orchestra Apollo’s Fire will recognize a familiar figure on the E.J. Thomas Hall stage on January 16 when the Akron Symphony welcomes Olivier Brault in a concert that features works by Vivaldi and Bach. The program, beginning at 8:00 p.m., highlights music from two of the most popular composers of the Baroque era, and will culminate in a performance of Bach’s virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 4.

This is not the first time that Brault has joined the Akron Symphony for a performance. Last January, the Apollo’s Fire concertmaster appeared with the orchestra in a concert that featured Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. In a review, ClevelandClassical.com called it “an amazing evening in Akron, full of energy, spirit and precision,” noting that Brault “turned into a blur of kinetic energy…[managing] flights of breathtaking virtuosity while constantly in motion.”

The concert, led by Music Director Christopher Wilkins, will also feature soloists Alan Bodman and Linda Nagy Johnston, violin, Miles Richardson, cello, and Barbara O’Brien and Kyra Kester, flute.

Single tickets for the concert range from $25-$55 with senior and child/student pricing available. For additional information about the Akron Symphony’s 2015-2016 concert season, or to purchase tickets, visit www.akronsymphony.org or call the ticket office at 330-535-8131.

The Akron Symphony thanks its sponsors, including media partners 89.7FM WKSU and Akron Life, Previews from the Podium sponsor, Audio-Technica, and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Akron Symphony concerts with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.