Browns Hire Hue Jackson as Head Coach

Hue Jackson is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

He will become the teams' 16th full time head coach. The fourth since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012. Jackson's move will be a five hour drive up I-71.

He spent the last four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, holding several positions including offensive coordinator.

Before that he served a season as the Oakland Raiders head coach.

In a written statement, Haslam said Jackson is, “relentless in trying to find ways to put his players in the best position to succeed.”

The Browns interviewed seven candidates for the job, meeting with Jackson on Sunday and then again on Tuesday.

He takes over a team that ended this season 3 and 11.