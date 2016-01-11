Mignarda presents "Magi Viderunt Stellam"

Sunday, January 10th, 2016 at 4:00 pm - Cleveland, Ohio

MAGI VIDERUNT STELLAM

Lute songs and solos for Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany

Immaculate Conception Church

4129 Superior Avenue in Cleveland

(216) 431-5900 for information

free-will offering; free off-street parking in church lot

Sunday, January 10th at 4pm, in the 130-year-old sanctuary of Immaculate Conception Church, lute song duo Mignarda will present a concert of sacred polyphony and Gregorian chant. Their celebration of Epiphany glimmers within a richly sumptuous seasonal setting and includes Advent and Christmas music dating from 1400 through 1690. The centerpiece of the program is a bouquet of seasonal and Marian motets by Spanish composers Francisco Guerrero, Cristobal de Morales and Tomas Luis de Victoria setting the stage for the story of the visitation of the Magi. Conceived as an extended meditation, this program offers the glorious music of Renaissance masters in historically-sensitive interpretations for solo voice and lute following the 16th century practice of adapting sacred polyphony for private devotions.

The program will feature music from Mignarda's 2010 CD recording, Harmonia Caelestis, as well as a generous offering of of Gregorian chant from Donna Stewart’s critically acclaimed 2014 solo CD, Adoro Te.



About Mignarda

America's premiere professional lute song duo, Mignarda specializes in thoughtful programming illuminating the vibrant mingling of renaissance music and poetry. Noted for awakening modern audiences to an appreciation for historical music, their work encompasses concertizing, teaching and recording, with ten critically-acclaimed CDs. Mignarda's publications include a series of 12 music editions, scholarly articles, reviews and the internationally-popular blog, Unquiet Thoughts. The couple met in a schola providing liturgical music for the Latin Tridentine Mass, and they continue their dedication to historical sacred and secular music. Based in forested upstate NY, Mignarda recently celebrated their 12th year as a duo.

The Lute Society (UK) has called their CD La Rota Fortuna "essential listening", and Au pres de vous their "lute disk of the year". Divine Amarillis, their recording of French music from the early 17th century, was awarded first place for Best Classical/Voice Album in the 2009 JPF awards. Their recordings have been featured on the internationally syndicated Millennium of Music, hosted by Robert Aubry Davis, and all are included among CD Baby's top 40 best-selling classical CDs. Mignarda was featured in a one-hour live concert produced by Binghamton, NY PBS affiliate WSKG TV, which has been rebroadcast frequently and is available from PBS.org on DVD.