First Fridays: Factory Seconds

Published January 11, 2016 at 5:28 PM EST

 Jack Sutte, trumpet, Rick Stout, trombone, and Jesse McCormick, french horn, are all Cleveland Orchestra musicians who serve as second players in their sections. They joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell for an hour of music and conversation on the latest episode of First Fridays.

Program

Leonin (1150-1201):                     Viderunt omnes              

Hans Sachs (1494-1576):              Meistersinger Melody    

Jacques Arcadelt (1507-1568):      Si ce n'est amour
                                                       Dieu Inconstant
                                                       Nous voyons que les hommes    

Maurice Bardin (dates?):               Sonatine en Trio                   

Robert Marek (1915-1995):           Trio for Brass Instruments (1959)                

Marius Flothius (1914-2001):        Sonatina (1948)                                     

Clint Needham (b. 1981):              Mobiles (2011)                    

Arthur Frackenpohl (b. 1924):       Brass Trio (1968)                          

 

