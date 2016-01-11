First Fridays: Factory Seconds
Jack Sutte, trumpet, Rick Stout, trombone, and Jesse McCormick, french horn, are all Cleveland Orchestra musicians who serve as second players in their sections. They joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell for an hour of music and conversation on the latest episode of First Fridays.
Program
Leonin (1150-1201): Viderunt omnes
Hans Sachs (1494-1576): Meistersinger Melody
Jacques Arcadelt (1507-1568): Si ce n'est amour
Dieu Inconstant
Nous voyons que les hommes
Maurice Bardin (dates?): Sonatine en Trio
Robert Marek (1915-1995): Trio for Brass Instruments (1959)
Marius Flothius (1914-2001): Sonatina (1948)
Clint Needham (b. 1981): Mobiles (2011)
Arthur Frackenpohl (b. 1924): Brass Trio (1968)