First Fridays: Factory Seconds

Jack Sutte, trumpet, Rick Stout, trombone, and Jesse McCormick, french horn, are all Cleveland Orchestra musicians who serve as second players in their sections. They joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell for an hour of music and conversation on the latest episode of First Fridays.

Program

Leonin (1150-1201): Viderunt omnes

Hans Sachs (1494-1576): Meistersinger Melody

Jacques Arcadelt (1507-1568): Si ce n'est amour

Dieu Inconstant

Nous voyons que les hommes

Maurice Bardin (dates?): Sonatine en Trio

Robert Marek (1915-1995): Trio for Brass Instruments (1959)

Marius Flothius (1914-2001): Sonatina (1948)

Clint Needham (b. 1981): Mobiles (2011)

Arthur Frackenpohl (b. 1924): Brass Trio (1968)