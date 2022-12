20th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration

Thursday, December 31, 2015 at 9:00 p.m.

The popular vocalist Connor Bogart O’Brien brings his exciting performance to the POPS’ Severance Hall stage in a Broadway Revue. Then party with two bands (both jazz and rock) right into 2016. Enjoy cash bars and a fabulous balloon drop at midnight. Don’t miss the best New Year’s Eve Party in Cleveland!