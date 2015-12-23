Miles Sternfeld, Artistic Director of Cleveland Musical Theatre

Cleveland Musical Theatre was created in 2014 in reponse to the abundance of musical theatre professionals that populate both Northeast Ohio and NYC. With the major artistic renaissance that is taking place in Cleveland, it quickly became apparent that the city was ready for an exciting new musical theatre company. Following in the footsteps of other nationally acclaimed professional summer companies, Cleveland Musical Theatre aims to continue the promotion of Northeast Ohio as an arts destination on both the local and national levels.

Upcoming event:

DREAM: The Inaugural Gala

Monday, Januray 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Cuyahoga Community College's Eastern Campus

The Simon and Rose Mandel Theatre Lobby

"DREAM: The Inaugural Gala" marks Cleveland Musical Theatre's public debut with this electric evening of Broadway entertainment, delicious food/drink, and wonderful auction items. Featuring an all-star lineup of Broadway "A-listers," all of whom hail from Cleveland, guests will be treated to entertainment of the highest caliber. Exceptional food and beverage service makes the event a true feast for the senses. Be among the first in Cleveland to experience the magic that CMT is sure to bring to our community.

Featuring performances by Alice Ripley (Tony Award Winner for Next to Normal), Corey Cott (Newsies), Corey Mach (Godspell), Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man) and more!