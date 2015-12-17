Summit Choral Society: Marie Bucoy-Calavan & Karen Prasser

Summit Choral Society presents the joyous tradition of the Christmas Candlelight Concerts again this year at the historic St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday through Sunday, December 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm. Under the new artistic leadership of Marie Bucoy-Calavan, this concert experience is a holiday tradition not to be missed. Music will be performed by the Masterworks Chorale, Summit Choral Society’s flagship ensemble, along with the SCS’s Children’s Choirs. As is also a Summit Choral Society tradition at this time of year, those who are alumni of the Children’s Choir Program will return to join in the singing.

The concert features the choirs jointly and individually in a variety of choral repertoire. Highlights of the musical selections include Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata” with a double brass choir, a cappella jazz arrangements of carols, the beautiful Michael McGlynn “Silent Night”, and so much more. The concert finale is a moving rendition of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” that is sure to fill you with the holiday spirit. Throughout the concert, Bucoy-Calavan will invite the audience to join the choirs in singing favorite Christmas carols.

These concerts will be exceptionally special because they carry on the tradition of the love of choral music for all ages. Singers in this concert range from the young age of 6 years through the age of 75+! Summit Choral Society, in its 26 th Season, is proud to serve the greater Akron community for singers and audiences alike.

St. Bernard Catholic Church is located at 44 University Avenue in Akron, Ohio.

Tickets are $25 and $20. All tickets are for reserved seating and there are no special discounts. Tickets will be available at the door, but it is advised to order tickets in advance. To purchase tickets or for more information, call visit www.summitchoralsociety.org or call Summit Choral Society at (330) 434-SING (7464).