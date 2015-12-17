Oberlin Choristers presents "Songs for the Season"

On the eve before the winter solstice, we are encompassed by quiet and darkness, and all seems barren. For centuries, people have persevered through the cold and found warmth in musical celebration. In "Songs of the Season," audiences share in that tradition and find comfort in the transcendent sounds of children’s voices.

Oberlin Choristers

Songs for the Season Concert

Finney Chapel, Oberlin College

Saturday, December 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $12.00 Reserved

$10.00 General Admission

$8.00 Seniors over 65 and youth up to age 18

Children under 3 yrs. - free

About Oberlin Choristers

Oberlin Choristers is a community-based choral program for children in Kindergarten through twelfth grades.

​

Based in Oberlin, Ohio, Choristers draws its singers from across northeast Ohio, from western Cuyahoga County to Huron County. Choristers trains children in choral music and vocal performance by providing them with an opportunity to improve their vocal and social skills in a variety of choir settings.

​

In addition, Choristers gives children an opportunity to perform in concerts both close to home and in some of the world's greatest musical venues. It is the Choristers’ mission to provide an intense and enjoyable musical training program and to create in its singers a life-long appreciation for the arts.

​

Each year an average of 15 young people graduate from the upper choirs. Many go on to pursue careers in music education and performance, but all carry with them a life-long love of music.

Jennifer Call has conducted Oberlin Choristers choirs since 2001. Under her direction, Canterra Musica has performed nationally and internationally including St Louis Cathedral, New Orleans; Chartres Cathedral, Chartres, France; and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, Ireland. She is a staff member of the World Music Festival where she conducts the Festival Choir and teaches Folk Dance. Mrs. Call holds a BME from The Ohio State University and a Master of Music from The University of Akron. Mrs. Call has been a guest lecturer at The University of Akron, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, and The Ohio State University as well as guest conductor and clinician for Honor Choirs around the nation. She is an active member of Chorus America and the American Choral Directors Association where she serves as the state Repertoire and Standards Chair for Children's and Community Youth Choirs as well as Chair of the summer Children’s Honor Choir.