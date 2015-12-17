Meditatve Moments with Jeanne Preucil Rose

Meditative Moments features 14 beautiful and melodic pieces for solo violin and piano that will inspire peaceful meditation and are perfect for many occasions, this album is a must-have for every professional violinist. Selected for solemn and thoughtful times such as religious ceremonies, funerals, and weddings, the pieces range from Bach, Handel, and Tartini, to Mozart, Mendelssohn, Franck, Grieg, and Faure, as well as "Amazing Grace." Though perfect for professionals---especially for those last-minute calls---each piece has been carefully arranged so that intermediate level players will find them very accessible. The included CD can serve as a model to assist learning. Recording artists are Jeanne Preucil Rose---a first violinist with the Cleveland Orchestra, and Kathryn Brown---head of the Piano Department at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The arrangements are by Doris Preucil, a well-respected teacher and arranger of the Suzuki Viola School.

Jeanne Preucil Rose joined The Cleveland Orchestra’s first violin section in January 1999. Born into a musical family, Ms. Preucil Rose began violin lessons at the age of four and soon joined the rest of her family in performances across the United States and Japan. She earned a bachelor of music degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music and a master of music degree and performer’s certificate from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Before becoming a member of The Cleveland Orchestra, Ms. Preucil Rose was concertmaster of the Midland-Odessa Symphony and a member of the award-winning Everest Quartet. She has also participated in many summer music festivals.

Doris Preucil, mother of Bill Preucil and Jeanne Preucil Rose and grandmother of Lexi Preucil, is a well known pedagogue. She has also written the Suzuki Viola Method. She is the founder and Director Emeritus of the Preucil School of Music. An honors graduate of the Eastman School of Music, she was a violinist with the Washington National Symphony and the Rochester Philharmonic. She has served on the faculties of Western Illinois University, the University of Northern Iowa, and Interlochen Arts Camp, and performed and presented workshops throughout the United States and in Canada, Germany, Ireland, Peru, Australia, Japan, and Korea. A Suzuki teacher since 1963, she is the author of the Suzuki Viola School, a founding Board Member of the International Suzuki Association, and a Past President of the Suzuki Association of the Americas. She was named "Teacher of the Year" by the Iowa String Teachers Association in 2005, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Eastman School in 2004, where she serves on the Honorary Advisory Board.