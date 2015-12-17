Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published December 17, 2015 at 8:09 PM EST
Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato has just been nominated for the Grammy for best classical solo vocal performance for " Joyce & Tony: Live at Wigmore Hall," her new release with conductor-pianist Anthony Pappano. She also stars as Elena in the Metropolitan Opera's production of La Donna del Lago by Rossini, this Saturday's Met Radio Broadcast at 1:00 p.m. She spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about these two projects, her love of sharing opera with the next generation, singing the national anthem at the World Series, and lots more. 

