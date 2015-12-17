Apollo's Fire presents Two Holiday Programs

Nell Snaidas (soprano) and Karim Sulayman (tenor) visited WCLV to talk about Apollo's Fire's two holiday programs this season.

Sacrum Mysterium (Sacred Mystery)

A CELTIC CHRISTMAS

December 9-13, 2015

MEREDITH HALL, soprano

JEANNETTE SORRELL , conducting

with

STEVE PLAYER, dancer/ guitar | JEFFREY STRAUSS , baritone

APOLLO’S SINGERS

and ENSEMBLE LA NEF of Montréal - Sylvain Bergeron, artistic director

Christmas Vespers

MUSIC OF MICHAEL PRAETORIUS

December 17-20, 2015

JEANNETTE SORRELL , conducting

MOLLY QUINN, NELL SNAIDAS, AMANDA POWELL, soprano

OLIVER MERCER, KARIM SULAYMAN, tenor

PAUL SHIPPER, bass

with APOLLO’S SINGERS & APOLLO’S MUSETTES

Sacrum Mysterium – A Celtic Christmas:

Back by popular demand for its fifth production run, with the CD/DVD debuting at #11 on the Billboard Classical Chart in 2012, this groundbreaking program from Jeannette Sorrell and Sylvain Bergeron celebrates Celtic artistic traditions, interweaving renaissance choral music with ancient pagan carols, folk dances and joyous fiddle tunes. A colorful band of bagpipes, flutes, strings, and Celtic harp joins the exquisite Apollo’s Singers.

“A grand holiday stew made from deliciously blended sacred and secular ingredients… Sorrell’s brainstorm embraces Celtic sources rooted both in church and countryside…From utter simplicity to heartfelt passion… Apollo’s Fire and La Nef weave elegant international virtuosity into a series of glistening and rambunctious musical fabrics.”

–The Cleveland Plain Dealer

Chosen as BBC Music Magazine’s Live Event Pick for Christmas in North America last year, the program returns to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a second year in a row. Don’t miss TWO CLEVELAND AREA performances December 12 and 13! The program will also tour to Canton, Ohio December 9.

Featured guest artists are Apollo’s Fire favorites: Canadian soprano Meredith Hall, who has long been immersed in Scottish/Gaelic repertoire; legendary British baroque guitarist/dancer Steve Player; and baritone Jeffrey Strauss. The program is an international collaboration between Apollo’s Fire and Ensemble La Nef of Montréal, directed by Sylvain Bergeron. Bergeron serves as co-director of the Celtic project along with Sorrell.

BACKGROUND: Sorrell originally conceived the idea for this program in 2009, following a visit to Montréal where she met Bergeron and heard his ensemble perform live.

“Meredith and Sylvain had already done a beautiful Scottish Christmas CD with the Gaelic title “Oikan ains Bethlehem,” Sorrell said. “I took that CD home with me after hearing their lovely concert in Montréal. The opening track seemed to be calling to me, wanting to be a procession in a cathedral. And from there, my imagination took over, and a program blending a Scottish medieval Vespers service with pagan/folk elements came into my head immediately. So I called up Sylvain and Meredith and convinced them to plan this with me.”

Sorrell said the biggest challenge in bringing her idea to reality was the lack of surviving sacred renaissance and baroque music from Ireland and Scotland. “Because of the Reformation, what we would call artistic church music was banned in the Scottish and Irish churches during the 17 th century,” she said. “And it appears that probably many sacred works that had been composed in the generation before the Reformation were destroyed. So, I went back further, to the 13 th-century Vespers of St. Kentigern, which is one of the few surviving major sacred works of Scotland prior to the 18 th-century. St. Kentigern was the patron saint of Glasgow, and this Vespers was sung at Glasgow Cathedral.”

The instrumental ensemble includes 7 Apollo’s Fire musicians and 5 La Nef players, including bagpipes, Celtic harp, recorders, shawm, lute, guitar, dulcimer, strings and percussion. In addition, Sorrell leads the renowned Apollo’s Singers – the 16-voice professional chamber chorus described as “breathtaking” and “one of the finest choirs of its kind in the country” (The Plain Dealer).

Repertoire includes medieval carols such as “Nowell Sing We”, “Lully, Lullay”, “O Come Emmanuel”, and “Noel Nouvelet,” as well as traditional Irish and Scottish fiddle tunes, and excerpts from the 13 th century Vespers of St. Kentigern.

Praetorius Christmas Vespers:

Now a beloved holiday tradition and an acclaimed CD recording, the Christmas Vespers program compiled by Jeannette Sorrell brings to life the extraordinary world of composer Michael Praetorius. Premiered in December 2005 in five sold-out performances, these concerts were hailed as “a musical gift to treasure” (The Cleveland Plain Dealer) . The cathedral resounds with the splendor of trumpets, sackbuts, virtuoso cornettos, antiphonal choirs, lutes, strings and recorders. Children’s voices lead the forces in this haunting and dramatic celebration of the Christ child.

