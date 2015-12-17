© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

2016 Rock Hall Inductees Announced

By David C. Barnett
Published December 17, 2015 at 8:56 AM EST
Cheap Trick (PHOTO Rock Hall)

by David C. Barnett

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its new class of inductees.   Artists are eligible 25 years after their first recording, but a couple members of the new class had to wait over four decades to make the cut.

Deep Purple got their start in 1968, but rode into rock history with the 1972 song, "Smoke on the Water", about a Swiss concert hall fire.

Jazz-rock fusion band Chicago, rockers Cheap Trick, and guitarist Steve Miller have all been on the scene for over 40 years, but this was the first time they were nominated.  The summer bio-pic, "Straight Outta Compton" about NWA may have helped the Los Angeles gangsta rappers also get in --- on their fourth try.  

The 2016 inductees were chosen by about 800 journalists, performers and other music industry insiders.  The induction ceremonies take place in New York, on April 8, 2016.  

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett