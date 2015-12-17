2016 Rock Hall Inductees Announced

by David C. Barnett

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its new class of inductees. Artists are eligible 25 years after their first recording, but a couple members of the new class had to wait over four decades to make the cut.

Deep Purple got their start in 1968, but rode into rock history with the 1972 song, "Smoke on the Water", about a Swiss concert hall fire.

Jazz-rock fusion band Chicago, rockers Cheap Trick, and guitarist Steve Miller have all been on the scene for over 40 years, but this was the first time they were nominated. The summer bio-pic, "Straight Outta Compton" about NWA may have helped the Los Angeles gangsta rappers also get in --- on their fourth try.

The 2016 inductees were chosen by about 800 journalists, performers and other music industry insiders. The induction ceremonies take place in New York, on April 8, 2016.