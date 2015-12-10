Akron Symphony Celebrates the Holidays

Holiday Pops: Home for the Holidays

Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

The entire Akron Symphony family performs together at the annual holiday celebration. Music, dance, singalongs, Santa and more - a magical night you don't want to miss!

Akron Symphony Orchestra

Akron Symphony Chorus

Gospel Meets Symphony Choir

and many more community partners!

Kids - wear your fanciest pajamas and come early for milk and cookies, storytime, and pictures with Santa, all beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the EJ Thomas Hall lobby.

And...GOLDEN TICKETS! Visit The Learned Owl in Hudson and The Bookseller in Akron for a chance to find free tickets to this concert. Hint: every kid loves holiday books!

Christopher Wilkins, Jacob Sustaita, Maria Sensi Sellner and Jennifer Mekel Jones, conductors

Medina Holida Pops

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Medina Performing Arts Center

Get ready for the holiday season with the Akron Symphony and Maestro Christopher Wilkins! This seasonal extravaganza features the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Akron Symphony Chorus, Gospel Meets Symphony Choir, Ballet Excel Ohio, Martell School of Dance, Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop, as well as Wanda Hunt and Daniel J. Doty. With everything from beloved traditional carols to rousing new holiday music, this is one celebration you won't want to miss.

Proceeds will benefit future arts activities for the students and community of Medina.