Western Reserve Chorale presents Season Music for Choir and Brass
David Gilson is the Artistic Director of the Western Reserve Chorale, and he visited WCLV to discuss the group's holiday offering.
Western Reserve Chorale presents "Seasonal Music for Choir and Brass"
Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Disciples Christian Church
3663 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland Heights, OH
On the program:
Te Deum by John Rutter
In Ecclesiis by Giovanni Gabrieli
Christmas Cantata by Daniel Pinkham
Balulalow by Peter Warlock
Lo, How a Rose combined with The Rose arranged by Craig Johnson
A Musicological Journey through the Twelve Days of Christmas by Craig Courtney
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem by Herbert Howells
Sir Christemas by William Mathias
A spotless Rose by Herbert Howells
With a Voice of singing by Martin Shaw
Wheelchair accessible
There will be a reception following the concert
Free concert and parking; a freewill offering will be collected