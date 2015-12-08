Western Reserve Chorale presents Season Music for Choir and Brass

David Gilson is the Artistic Director of the Western Reserve Chorale, and he visited WCLV to discuss the group's holiday offering.

Western Reserve Chorale presents "Seasonal Music for Choir and Brass"

Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Disciples Christian Church

3663 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland Heights, OH

On the program:

Te Deum by John Rutter

In Ecclesiis by Giovanni Gabrieli

Christmas Cantata by Daniel Pinkham

Balulalow by Peter Warlock

Lo, How a Rose combined with The Rose arranged by Craig Johnson

A Musicological Journey through the Twelve Days of Christmas by Craig Courtney

O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem by Herbert Howells

Sir Christemas by William Mathias

A spotless Rose by Herbert Howells

With a Voice of singing by Martin Shaw

Wheelchair accessible

There will be a reception following the concert

Free concert and parking; a freewill offering will be collected