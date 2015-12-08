Italian opera concert: "A Special Gift"

Italian opera singer Jonathan Cilia Faro will headline a two-hour show at the Lighthouse Studio and Theatre at Richmond Heights Christian Assembly on Chardon Road in Richmond Heights. Along with classic Christmas carols, Faro will perform never published songs written and produced by his team for acclaimed tenors like Andrea Bocelli.

Jonathan Cilia Faro in concert

Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Lighthouse Theater

25595 Chardon Rd

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Jonathan will be joined by:

Scott Nelson, drums and percussion

Nick Ballistrea, bass guitar

Lorenzo Salvagni, piano

Terry Fairfax, keyboard & synthesizer

For more information, call 216-261-4214.