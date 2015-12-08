Italian opera concert: "A Special Gift"
Italian opera singer Jonathan Cilia Faro will headline a two-hour show at the Lighthouse Studio and Theatre at Richmond Heights Christian Assembly on Chardon Road in Richmond Heights. Along with classic Christmas carols, Faro will perform never published songs written and produced by his team for acclaimed tenors like Andrea Bocelli.
Jonathan Cilia Faro in concert
Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Lighthouse Theater
25595 Chardon Rd
Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Jonathan will be joined by:
Scott Nelson, drums and percussion
Nick Ballistrea, bass guitar
Lorenzo Salvagni, piano
Terry Fairfax, keyboard & synthesizer
For more information, call 216-261-4214.