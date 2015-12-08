© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Italian opera concert: "A Special Gift"

Published December 8, 2015 at 9:44 PM EST

Italian opera singer Jonathan Cilia Faro will headline a two-hour show at the Lighthouse Studio and Theatre at Richmond Heights Christian Assembly on Chardon Road in Richmond Heights. Along with classic Christmas carols, Faro will perform never published songs written and produced by his team for acclaimed tenors like Andrea Bocelli. 

Jonathan Cilia Faro in concert
Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Lighthouse Theater
25595 Chardon Rd
Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Jonathan will be joined by: 
Scott Nelson, drums and percussion
Nick Ballistrea, bass guitar
Lorenzo Salvagni, piano
Terry Fairfax, keyboard & synthesizer

For more information, call 216-261-4214. 

