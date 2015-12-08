Holiday offerings from True North Cultural Arts

True North Cultural Arts has several shows to offer Cleveland audiences during this holiday season. Rick Fortney, Executive Director of TNCA, and actress Bernadette Hisey chatted with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas – The Musical

Dec 4 – 20, 2015

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

French Creek Nature and Art Center

TrueNorth Cultural Arts

4530 Colorado Avenue

Sheffield Village, OH 44054

Featuring songs and a story that will warm even the most frigid winter night, White Christmas is a present for all this holiday season! Bob and Phil team up to form a song-and-dance duo following their service in the army, but no training has prepared them for the amorous battle of wits they encounter when they pursue a pair of singing sisters to a picturesque Vermont Inn. Chocked to the brim with classic comedy, sweeping romance and a bevy of Irving Berlin Tunes including the standard “White Christmas,” this glowing adaptation of the 1954 film is the coziest way to keep out the cold!

Sinatra’s 100th Birthday Concert

Saturday, December 12th, 2015 7:30 pm

Trinity Hall at John Knox Presbyterian Church

25200 Lorain Road

North Olmsted,OH 44070

The TrueNorth Big Band, under the direction of music director Eric Dregne, celebrates Sinatra’s 100th Birthday with an evening filled with the songs of Sinatra.

Chorale & Chamber Orchestra Christmas Concert

Saturday, December 19th, 2015 at 7:30pm

Avon Lake United Church of Christ

Sunday, December 20th, 2015 at 3:00pm

St. Peter Parish, Lorain OH

Director - Rick Fortney

Music Director - Joshua Konow