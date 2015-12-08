Holiday offerings from True North Cultural Arts
True North Cultural Arts has several shows to offer Cleveland audiences during this holiday season. Rick Fortney, Executive Director of TNCA, and actress Bernadette Hisey chatted with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.
Irving Berlin's White Christmas – The Musical
Dec 4 – 20, 2015
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 3:00 PM
French Creek Nature and Art Center
TrueNorth Cultural Arts
4530 Colorado Avenue
Sheffield Village, OH 44054
Featuring songs and a story that will warm even the most frigid winter night, White Christmas is a present for all this holiday season! Bob and Phil team up to form a song-and-dance duo following their service in the army, but no training has prepared them for the amorous battle of wits they encounter when they pursue a pair of singing sisters to a picturesque Vermont Inn. Chocked to the brim with classic comedy, sweeping romance and a bevy of Irving Berlin Tunes including the standard “White Christmas,” this glowing adaptation of the 1954 film is the coziest way to keep out the cold!
Sinatra’s 100th Birthday Concert
Saturday, December 12th, 2015 7:30 pm
Trinity Hall at John Knox Presbyterian Church
25200 Lorain Road
North Olmsted,OH 44070
The TrueNorth Big Band, under the direction of music director Eric Dregne, celebrates Sinatra’s 100th Birthday with an evening filled with the songs of Sinatra.
Chorale & Chamber Orchestra Christmas Concert
Saturday, December 19th, 2015 at 7:30pm
Avon Lake United Church of Christ
Sunday, December 20th, 2015 at 3:00pm
St. Peter Parish, Lorain OH
Director - Rick Fortney
Music Director - Joshua Konow