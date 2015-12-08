"A Christmas Story" at Cleveland Playhouse: actor Jeff Talbott

Jeff Talbott plays "Ralph" in Cleveland Playhouse's production of A Christmas Story. He visited WCLV to talk about the show with Jacqueline Gerber.

Cleveland’s Favorite Holiday Tradition Returns

with Cleveland Play House’s Production of

A CHRISTMAS STORY

Nov. 27 – Dec. 23 in the Allen Theatre

CLEVELAND, OH (November 5, 2015) Though set in Indiana, Clevelanders have always claimed A Christmas Story as their own. Several scenes from the iconic movie were filmed in Cleveland in the early 1980s, and since then, devoted northeast Ohio fans have held a special place in their hearts for the humorous and heartwarming tale of a boy and his ultimate Christmas wish. Based on the short stories of author Jean Shepherd, the movie version of A Christmas Story has been delighting TV audiences for over 30 years, while the play has broken box office records at CPH as its most popular show to date. Cleveland Play House’s light-hearted production of this beloved holiday classic follows the adventures of little Ralphie Parker on his quest for the “holy grail” of Christmas gifts. With so many memorable moments and iconic images, it’s no wonder that an illuminated leg lamp and pink bunny suit have become synonymous with the holiday season! Experience the magic for yourself November 27 – December 23 in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square. CPH’s generous sponsors include Centennial Season Sponsor KeyBank and Centennial Community Outreach Sponsor Dominion. Cleveland Play House is also grateful to the George Gund Foundation and the Cleveland Foundation for their generous support of the Centennial Season.

A Christmas Story is the witty and heart-warming stage production written by Philip Grecian and based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark. The story takes place in the 1940s and follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker down the streets of Indiana on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift. Incorporating all of the most memorable elements from the movie, along with some exciting new scenes for the stage, A Christmas Story has become the most popular show in Cleveland Play House history. With an incredible cast of both local and national actors under the direction of John McCluggage, this holiday treat is sure to delight audiences of all ages .

JEFF TALBOTT ( Ralph) is so happy to be back for the holidays in magical Cleveland. Broadway credits include Sly Fox and Fortune’s Fool. Off-Broadway credits include Abundance, Such Good Friends and Home of the Brave. Regional credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Odd Couple, Race, Circle Mirror Transformation, Frost/Nixon and Doubt. He has previously worked at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Pioneer Theatre Company, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Yale Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Missouri Repertory Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, among many others. Film and television credits include Julie & Julia, The Blacklist, Orange is the New Black, Unforgettable, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Law & Order, One Life to Live and As the World Turns. His play, The Submission, won the Laurents/Hatcher Award and Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award, was produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater and has since been performed across the country. He writes musicals with composer Will Van Dyke. Their musical Imagine Harry was recently featured in the 2015 NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and they also recently released an EP of their songs called A View of the River (available on iTunes). Jeff is a member of TACT and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. jefftalbott.com