Ideastream Series Lead Image
The No-Win Choice of Playing in a Prison Camp Orchestra

By David C. Barnett
Published December 7, 2015 at 10:23 PM EST
Musicians of a Jewish Ghetto weren't forced to wear the striped uniforms of those in the prison camps, but they were still branded with Star of David insignias on their shirts

Many of the instruments on display in the Violins of Hope exhibit at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage were played in prison camp orchestras spread across Europe, during World War Two.  Just how those orchestras were organized is part of a course taught at Case Western Reserve University by Jay Geller, Samuel Rosenthal Professor of Judaic Studies, and Daniel Goldmark, Professor, Director of the Center of Popular Music Studies.  Ideastream’s David C. Barnett spoke with them in advance of a special presentation on December 9 at the Maltz Museum.
 

