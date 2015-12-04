First Fridays: Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus

This month's special holiday episode of First Fridays featured the Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus, under the direction of Frank Bianchi. This holiday potpurri included many of the selections that are heard at the group's immensely popular annual holiday concert. They performed in the Westfield Insurance Studio at the Idea Center. The program was broadcast live on WCLV, and video streamed via our website.

The BW Men's Chorus is an offering of the BW Conservatory Outreach Department and is open to men from throughout the Greater Cleveland community including BW faculty, staff and students. This collaborative effort seeks to bring outstanding male chorus singing to Northeast Ohio. The group has performed to "standing room only" audiences, has collaborated in concert with several outstanding music organizations and has received rave reviews from throughout the Greater Cleveland Community. The Chorus performs a wide variety of chorale literature written especially for the male voice. This includes classical literature, as well as some pop and Broadway. Members should have some background in music (instrumental or vocal) and a basic knowledge of music reading and pitch matching.