The Wizard of Oz comes to Playhouse Square - conductor David Andrews Rogers

This new production of The Wizard of Oz is an enchanting adaptation of the all-time classic, totally reconceived for the stage. Developed from the ever popular MGM screenplay, this production contains the beloved songs from the Oscar®-winning movie score, all the favorite characters and iconic moments, plus a few surprises along the way, including new songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and obtain their hearts’ desires. Watch out for the Wicked Witch of the West and her winged monkeys as you rediscover the real story of Oz in this fantastic musical treat for the whole family.

David Andrews Rogers (Associate Music Supervisor, Musical Director, Conductor) visited WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber about the show.

Broadway/international tours include Les Misérables, Show Boat, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Chicago, and Fiddler on the Roof; and his other conducting credits include the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Harlem’s Apollo Theatre, and New York’s Lincoln Center. David has Music Directed and Conducted Broadway stars including Harvey Fierstein, Patti LuPone, Joel Grey, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, and recording artist Debbie Gibson. David’s other credits include Off-Broadway, recordings, symphony pops guest conducting, and over 150 productions in regional theatre. Educated at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Queen’s College, Oxford University, David makes his home in New York City.

