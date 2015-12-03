© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Quire Cleveland presents "Carols for Quire from the Old & New Worlds VII"

Published December 3, 2015 at 9:49 PM EST
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Ross Duffin, Artistic Director of Quire Cleveland, visited WCLV to discuss the group's holiday program.

Don’t miss this “cherished Cleveland holiday tradition” in its 7th annual event — great choral singers united in presenting seasonal delights. Carols for Quire VIIexplores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. 

Christmas themes — shepherds, joy, Twelfth Night — are represented in carols dating from the early 15th century to the late 20th, sung in English, French, German, Spanish, Finnish, Latvian & Latin.

Friday, December 4, 2015, at 7:30 pm
Trinity Cathedral
2230 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH
Parking at Trinity Commons and CSU Prospect Garage

Saturday, December 5, 2015, at 7:30 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking

Sunday, December 6, 2015, at 4 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking

