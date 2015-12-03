Quire Cleveland presents "Carols for Quire from the Old & New Worlds VII"
Ross Duffin, Artistic Director of Quire Cleveland, visited WCLV to discuss the group's holiday program.
Don’t miss this “cherished Cleveland holiday tradition” in its 7th annual event — great choral singers united in presenting seasonal delights. Carols for Quire VIIexplores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries.
Christmas themes — shepherds, joy, Twelfth Night — are represented in carols dating from the early 15th century to the late 20th, sung in English, French, German, Spanish, Finnish, Latvian & Latin.
Friday, December 4, 2015, at 7:30 pm
Trinity Cathedral
2230 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH
Parking at Trinity Commons and CSU Prospect Garage
Saturday, December 5, 2015, at 7:30 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking
Sunday, December 6, 2015, at 4 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking