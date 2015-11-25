Happy Holidays! from the Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Carl Topilow, music director of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, stopped by WCLV to talk with Bill O'Connell about their upcoming holiday concert.

Happy Holidays! with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Sunday, November 29, 2015 at 2:00 p.m.

Connor Palace in PlayhouseSquare

Cleveland Pops Orchestra, Carl Topilow conductor

Cleveland Pops Chorus, William Zurkey, director

NEOS DanceTheatre

Todd Meany, narrator (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas)

Dick Goddard, vocalist

Tickets: Call 216-241-6000 or purchase online at www.clevelandpops.com

Range: $12-16-20-30-37

The Cleveland Pops Orchestra with conductor Carl Topilow to celebrate the Joys of Christmas on November 29.

Let the merry bells, and horns, and strings, and flutes, and drums of the Cleveland POPS Orchestra bring a sparkle of magic to the most wonderful season of all. The POPS Chorus and guest artists will add to the festivities, as will the fun activities in the Connor Palace Lobby. Adorable, adoptable pets from local rescue shelters, along with a visit from jolly old Santa Claus, add to this beloved annual Sunday Matinee Yuletide Celebration.

With orchestra and chorus, ensembles of student musicians from local schools, guest artists, and Santa Claus, HAPPY HOLIDAYS embodies the spirit, joy and wonderment that the glorious music of the Yuletide season means to us all. Kids, parents and grandparents alike enjoy hearing the timeless Christmas songs and carols, and joining in on the Christmas sing-along.

The Pops Holiday Spectacular fills the halls of the Connor Palace up to the rafters with holiday sounds magical music, and thrilling voices -- while in the magnificent lobby, wonderful family activities abound. The lobby is filled with families playing with adorable, adoptable puppies from local animal shelters, listening to talented student musicians, and taking photos with Santa Claus.

Members of the NEOS ensemble will perform the Spanish, Arabian and Trepak dances from the Nutcracker Ballet. Praised for its many performances nationally and internationally, NEOS Dance Theatre’s mission is to advance dance related education by student training, intensive summer study, and master classes; raise awareness of the dance arts; culturally enrich Northern Ohio through performance of high quality dance by obtaining and presenting the widest range of repertoire possible.