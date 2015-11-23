Intermission feature: Giancarlo Guerrero
The Cleveland Orchestra traveled to Miami to perform at the Knight Concert Hall, and WCLV joined them to broadcast the concert live. During intermission, Robert Conrad interviewed Principal Guest Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.
The Cleveland Orchestra Miami
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Johannes Moser, cello
Knight Concert Hall
Arsht Center — Miami, Florida
CHÁVEZ - Sinfonia India: Symphony No. 2
SHOSTAKOVICH - Cello Concerto No. 1
SAINT-SAËNS - Symphony No. 3 (“Organ Symphony”)