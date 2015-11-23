© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Intermission feature: Giancarlo Guerrero

Published November 23, 2015 at 6:35 PM EST
Photo by Harry Butler
Photo by Harry Butler

The Cleveland Orchestra traveled to Miami to perform at the Knight Concert Hall, and WCLV joined them to broadcast the concert live. During intermission, Robert Conrad interviewed Principal Guest Conductor  Giancarlo Guerrero

The Cleveland Orchestra Miami
Giancarlo Guerrero,  conductor 
Johannes Moser,  cello

Knight Concert Hall
Arsht Center — Miami, Florida

CHÁVEZ - Sinfonia India: Symphony No. 2
SHOSTAKOVICH - Cello Concerto No. 1
SAINT-SAËNS - Symphony No. 3 (“Organ Symphony”)

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV