Intermission feature: Brett Mitchell

Celebrating its 30th season, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is a full symphony orchestra comprised of some of Northeast Ohio's best and brightest young musicians. Each season, this acclaimed training ensemble presents concerts of traditional and newer works, filled with an enthusiasm and interest that can rival that of their teachers and mentors. "A gripping performance," commented the Cleveland Plain Dealer of a recent concert, "one that would have been the envy of an adult ensemble."

Brett Mitchell, Music Director of COYO--and Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra--spoke with Robert Conrad at intermission of the live broadcast.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Sunday, November 22, 2015

8:00 PM at Severance Hall

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Kathryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano

PUTS - River's Rush

BERNSTEIN - Jeremiah Symphony)

SCHUMANN - Symphony No. 3 ("Rhenish")