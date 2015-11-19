© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra opens its 30th season

Published November 19, 2015 at 11:33 PM EST

Celebrating its 30th season, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is a full symphony orchestra comprised of some of Northeast Ohio's best and brightest young musicians.  Each season, this acclaimed training ensemble presents concerts of traditional and newer works, filled with an enthusiasm and interest that can rival that of their teachers and mentors. "A gripping performance," commented the Cleveland Plain Dealer of a recent concert, "one that would have been the envy of an adult ensemble."

Brett Mitchell, Music Director of COYO--and Associate Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra--spoke with Bill O'Connell about the program. 

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra
Sunday, November 22, 2015
8:00 PM at Severance Hall
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Kathryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano

PUTS - River's Rush
BERNSTEIN - Jeremiah Symphony)
SCHUMANN - Symphony No. 3 ("Rhenish")

