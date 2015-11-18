Ensemble Theatre presents "Ages of the Moon"

Ages of the Moon by Sam Shepard is in production now through December 6 at Ensemble Theatre. Allan Byrne and Alan Branstein star as Ames and Byron, respectively, and the both visited WCLV to talk with Bill O'Connell about the play.

Ages of the Moon

by Sam Shephard

directed by Stephen Vasse-Hansell

November 13 through December 6

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre

A gruff, affecting and funny play by Sam Shepard. Byron and Ames are old friends, reunited after a desperate phone call. Over bourbon on ice, they sit, reflect and bicker until fifty years of love, friendship and rivalry are put to the test at the barrel of a gun. A powerful play about love, aging and the things we don't say to each other. At once raucously funny and heartbreakingly poetic, Ages of the Moon reaches down into our collective guts and touches the humanity, joy and pain we all experience.

" A poignant and honest continuation of themes that have always been present in the work of one of this country's most important dramatists, here reconsidered in the light and shadow of time passed." —NY Times.

Production Team

Production Stage Manager: Becca Moseley

Lighting Design: Steven Barton

Set Design/Technical Director: Stephen Vasse-Hansell

Sound Design: Stephen Vasse-Hansell & Ian Hinz.

Tickets $12-$24.

Purchase tickets by phone: 216-321-2930

Email: tickets@ensemble-theatre.org

Online: www.ensembletheatrecle.org