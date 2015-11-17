The Cleveland Orchestra: composer Richard Sortomme

The Cleveland Orchestra

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Robert Vernon, viola

Lynne Ramsey, viola

Thursday, November 19, 2015 7:30 PM

Friday, November 20, 2015 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2015 8:00 PM

Severance Hall

At a Glance

SMETANA - Overture to The Bartered Bride

SORTOMME - Concerto for Two Violas,

on Themes from Smetana's "From My Life" Quartet

SCHUBERT - Symphony in C-major ("The Great")

Schubert profoundly revered Beethoven. He even served as one of the pallbearers at the great composer’s funeral. Perhaps his greatest tribute to Beethoven was his resolve to write a grand symphony with the breadth and profundity of his musical idol’s, and epic C-major Symphony, nicknamed "The Great." was the result. Schubert was an astonishingly creative and productive composer in his own right, and his mastery of songwriting is apparent in the lyrical melodies and vitality of this grand work. This concert weekend also features the world premiere performances of a brand-new concerto for two violas, written especially for The Cleveland Orchestra's principal viola Robert Vernon and his colleague Lynn Ramsey.