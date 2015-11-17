Introducing the Cleveland Chamber Choir

To introduce us to the Cleveland Chamber Choir, founder and Artistic Director Scott MacPherson and singer Sarah Osburn spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.

The Cleveland Chamber Choir, a newly formed professional choral ensemble founded by conductor Scott MacPherson comprising 36 singers, will present its debut concert on Saturday, November 21, 2015 at 7:30pm in the beautiful sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland (3630 Fairmount Blvd., in Shaker Heights). Specializing in a broad range of repertoire from Renaissance works to music of the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as cutting-edge works of our time. November’s program, Dawn: Light—Evening: Night, delves into the many auras of light and darkness suggested in an array of texts exploring dawn, evening, day, and night.

​

Program

Gustav Holst: Nunc dimittis

Claudio Monteverdi: Ecco mormorar l’onde

John Wilbye: Draw on Sweet Night

Robert Schumann: Zigeunerleben

Johannes Brahms: O schöne Nacht & Dem dunkeln Schoss der heil’gen Erde

Josef Rheinberger: Abendlied

Corey Rubin: Euclid Avenue Songs

Cecilia McDowall: Aurea luce

Andrew Rindfleisch: Careless Carols

Linda Kachelmeier: Rise up to Greet the Morning Dawn

Tickets available at the door: $20 General Admission; $15 Seniors; $5 College

Students; Free 18 & under

Conductor Scott MacPherson, founding Artistic Director of the Cleveland Chamber Choir, is currently Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He also serves as Artistic Director of the Isthmus Vocal Ensemble in Madison, Wisconsin, a position he has held since founding the group in 2002. Additionally, MacPherson is the founding Artistic Director of the San Antonio Chamber Choir, a professional choral ensemble he directed from its beginning in 2005 until 2014. He has consistently earned critical acclaim for the high standards of performance of choirs under his direction and is in demand as a choral clinician and guest conductor throughout the country and abroad. MacPherson’s research of contemporary choral music in Germany has resulted in guest conducting appearances with the Vokalensemble Kölner Dom of the Cologne Cathedral, the award-winning Modus Novus Chor based in Cologne, and the renowned male vocal ensemble Arcanum Musicae in Dresden. His international reputation has also drawn acclaim in Taiwan, where he has conducted festival choirs and led workshops at conferences in Pingtung City and Taipei. Choirs under his direction have been featured at conferences of the National Collegiate Choral Organization; National, Divisional and State American Choral Directors Associations; and State Music Educators Associations.