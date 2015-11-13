JoAnn Falletta leads the Akron Symphony in Copland and Brahms

Copland and Brahms

Saturday, November 14, 2015, 8:00 pm

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Copland had Benny Goodman’s sound in his ear as he wrote his concerto for the King of Swing. Roussel’s sumptuously scored neo-classical ballet is answered by the formal strength and openhearted romanticism of Brahms 2nd Symphony.

The Akron Symphony

JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor

Todd Levy, clarinet

Albert Roussel Bacchus and Ariadne Suite No. 2

Aaron Copland Clarinet Concerto

Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2