JoAnn Falletta leads the Akron Symphony in Copland and Brahms
Copland and Brahms
Saturday, November 14, 2015, 8:00 pm
EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
Copland had Benny Goodman’s sound in his ear as he wrote his concerto for the King of Swing. Roussel’s sumptuously scored neo-classical ballet is answered by the formal strength and openhearted romanticism of Brahms 2nd Symphony.
The Akron Symphony
JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor
Todd Levy, clarinet
Albert Roussel Bacchus and Ariadne Suite No. 2
Aaron Copland Clarinet Concerto
Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2