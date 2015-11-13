© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

JoAnn Falletta leads the Akron Symphony in Copland and Brahms

Published November 13, 2015 at 9:33 PM EST
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Copland and Brahms
Saturday, November 14, 2015, 8:00 pm
EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Copland had Benny Goodman’s sound in his ear as he wrote his concerto for the King of Swing. Roussel’s sumptuously scored neo-classical ballet is answered by the formal strength and openhearted romanticism of Brahms 2nd Symphony.

The Akron Symphony
JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor
Todd Levy, clarinet

Albert Roussel   Bacchus and Ariadne Suite No. 2
Aaron Copland  Clarinet Concerto
Johannes Brahms  Symphony No. 2

