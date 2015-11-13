Cuyahoga Community College presents pianist Gabriel Bolkosky
Tri-C Presents Gabriel Bolkosky
Friday, November 13 at 7:00pm
Metropolitan Campus, Mainstage Theatre
2900 Community College Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Join the dazzling violinist Gabriel Bolkosky in his explorations of a colorful and rhythmic Spanish repertoire, including Astor Piazzolla's “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” and Miles Davis' “Sketches of Spain.” With him will be Andrew Bishop (saxophone), Marion Hayden (bass), Tad Weed (piano) and Peter Siers (drums).
This presentation is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council, the Crane Group and the General Mills Foundation.