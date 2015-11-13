Cuyahoga Community College presents pianist Gabriel Bolkosky

Tri-C Presents Gabriel Bolkosky

Friday, November 13 at 7:00pm

Metropolitan Campus, Mainstage Theatre

2900 Community College Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

Join the dazzling violinist Gabriel Bolkosky in his explorations of a colorful and rhythmic Spanish repertoire, including Astor Piazzolla's “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” and Miles Davis' “Sketches of Spain.” With him will be Andrew Bishop (saxophone), Marion Hayden (bass), Tad Weed (piano) and Peter Siers (drums).

This presentation is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council, the Crane Group and the General Mills Foundation.