Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cuyahoga Community College presents pianist Gabriel Bolkosky

Published November 13, 2015 at 9:26 PM EST

Tri-C Presents Gabriel Bolkosky

Friday, November 13 at 7:00pm 

Metropolitan Campus, Mainstage Theatre 
2900 Community College Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115

Join the dazzling violinist  Gabriel Bolkosky in his explorations of a colorful and rhythmic Spanish repertoire, including Astor Piazzolla's “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” and Miles Davis' “Sketches of Spain.” With him will be  Andrew Bishop (saxophone), Marion Hayden (bass), Tad Weed (piano) and Peter Siers (drums).  

This presentation is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of  Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council, the Crane Group and the General Mills Foundation.

