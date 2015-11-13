© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents "Almost All French"

Published November 13, 2015 at 8:50 PM EST

This Saturday, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents a concert of (almost) all French music. Artistic Director Carlton Woods and flutist Sean Gabriel visited WCLV to talk about the concert with Mark Satola. 

Almost All French!
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Sean Gabriel & Linda White, flutes

Saturday, November 14, 2015 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church UCC
2680 Coventry Rd 
Shaker Heights

Almost All French! This concert is highlighted by the wonderful Poulenc Sinfonietta and a world premiere of 18th century Italian composer Giuseppe Cambini’s Sinfonia Concertante for Two Flutes and Orchestra. Cambini spent most of his life in Paris.

Program
Fauré: Masques et bergamasques, Op. 112
Cambini/Parcell: Sinfornia Concertante for Two Flutes
Poulenc: Sinfonietta

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV