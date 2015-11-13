BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents "Almost All French"

This Saturday, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents a concert of (almost) all French music. Artistic Director Carlton Woods and flutist Sean Gabriel visited WCLV to talk about the concert with Mark Satola.

Almost All French!

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Sean Gabriel & Linda White, flutes

Saturday, November 14, 2015 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Church UCC

2680 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights

Almost All French! This concert is highlighted by the wonderful Poulenc Sinfonietta and a world premiere of 18th century Italian composer Giuseppe Cambini’s Sinfonia Concertante for Two Flutes and Orchestra. Cambini spent most of his life in Paris.

Program

Fauré: Masques et bergamasques, Op. 112

Cambini/Parcell: Sinfornia Concertante for Two Flutes

Poulenc: Sinfonietta