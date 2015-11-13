BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents "Almost All French"
This Saturday, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents a concert of (almost) all French music. Artistic Director Carlton Woods and flutist Sean Gabriel visited WCLV to talk about the concert with Mark Satola.
Almost All French!
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Sean Gabriel & Linda White, flutes
Saturday, November 14, 2015 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church UCC
2680 Coventry Rd
Shaker Heights
Almost All French! This concert is highlighted by the wonderful Poulenc Sinfonietta and a world premiere of 18th century Italian composer Giuseppe Cambini’s Sinfonia Concertante for Two Flutes and Orchestra. Cambini spent most of his life in Paris.
Program
Fauré: Masques et bergamasques, Op. 112
Cambini/Parcell: Sinfornia Concertante for Two Flutes
Poulenc: Sinfonietta