Kaleidosong presents a Veteran's Day Benefit

Chris Ludwa is the Music Director of Kaleidosong, a professional vocal octet. He and singer Claire Connelly stopped by to preview their Veteran's Day benefit concert with Mark Satola.

Veteran’s Day Benefit Concert in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2015 – On Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m, The Federated Church, will produce a Veteran’s Day Tribute Concert featuring professional vocal octet Kaleidosong.

The concert is the first of the series called Inspired Stories Presents, which will offer four other concerts in 2015-16. The focus is veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and those serving today. This moving tribute to sacrifice will donate profits from the concert to the Family Support division of the Wounded Warrior Project, so attendees will not only enjoy great music but benefit others who have served in our nation’s military service branches.

Kaleidosong, a professional vocal octet made up of regional singers, made its debut last spring to great acclaim on the series . The ensemble’s hallmark is presenting everything from vocal jazz to finely-tuned, a cappella standard choral repertoire, an appropriate match for music spanning nearly 80 years. The concert opens with two pieces arranged by Robert Shaw, the late, great master of the Robert Shaw Chorale and protégé of Fred Waring. From there, the show moves in chronological order, from music made popular by the Andrews Sisters and the Wings Over Jordan Singers in USO shows to songs by composer Irving Berlin, and from popular songs that were associated with Korea to music inspired by the Persian Gulf and current military efforts. Each section of the concert is interspersed by Gene Scheer’s American Anthem, made popular by opera star Denyce Graves on the Oprah Winfrey show. Images and stories of sacrifice will offer a message of hope, sacrifice and community which transcends the divisions of our world for one beautifully moving night of music.

The series is produced by Music Director Chris Ludwa, a seasoned presenter, having worked both at Tri-C and in his continued work at Bay View Music Festival, a Chautauqua in Michigan. Other concerts planned for this year include a performance by the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m and a tribute to local unsung heroes on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Tickets for the Veteran’s Day Tribute on Wednesday, Nov.11 are $15 for regular admission, $12 for seniors, veterans, or family of those serving in the military, and free for kids under 18 . Seating is general admission and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Audience members who purchase tickets before Nov. 10 will be in the preferred seating rows, with plenty of seating for those who purchase later. Tickets are available at fedchurch.org, www.eventbrite.com, or at 440-247-6490.