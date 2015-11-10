FiveOne Experimental Orchestra presents Sacrum Silentium

Jeremy Allen is the Executive Director of FiveOne Experimental Orchestra. He sat down with Mark Satola to preview their next show, Sacrum Silentium.

51XO presents Sacrum Silentium

Friday, November 13th, 2015, 8:00 PM

(Doors open at 7:30pm)

Disciples Christian Church

3663 Mayfield Rd

Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Set List:

Jordan Nobles - Simulacrum

David Crowell - Like A Machine (commissioned by 51XO)

Sarah Kirkland Snider - Pale as Centuries

Jeremy Allen - Broccoli September

John Thompson - Fine. Awful. Whatever. Great. (World Premiere)

Arvo Pärt - Pari Intervallo (arrangement by 51XO)

FREE ADMISSION

(Freewill offering will be taken)

Drink in the acoustics of the vaulted sanctuary ceilings as we explore diverse musical works both utterly invigorating and compellingly contemplative.