FiveOne Experimental Orchestra presents Sacrum Silentium
Jeremy Allen is the Executive Director of FiveOne Experimental Orchestra. He sat down with Mark Satola to preview their next show, Sacrum Silentium.
51XO presents Sacrum Silentium
Friday, November 13th, 2015, 8:00 PM
(Doors open at 7:30pm)
Disciples Christian Church
3663 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland Heights, Ohio
Set List:
Jordan Nobles - Simulacrum
David Crowell - Like A Machine (commissioned by 51XO)
Sarah Kirkland Snider - Pale as Centuries
Jeremy Allen - Broccoli September
John Thompson - Fine. Awful. Whatever. Great. (World Premiere)
Arvo Pärt - Pari Intervallo (arrangement by 51XO)
FREE ADMISSION
(Freewill offering will be taken)
Drink in the acoustics of the vaulted sanctuary ceilings as we explore diverse musical works both utterly invigorating and compellingly contemplative.