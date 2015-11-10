© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

FiveOne Experimental Orchestra presents Sacrum Silentium

Published November 10, 2015 at 10:08 PM EST
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Jeremy Allen is the Executive Director of FiveOne Experimental Orchestra. He sat down with Mark Satola to preview their next show, Sacrum Silentium.

 

51XO presents Sacrum Silentium

Friday, November 13th, 2015, 8:00 PM
(Doors open at 7:30pm)

Disciples Christian Church
3663 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Set List:
Jordan Nobles - Simulacrum
David Crowell - Like A Machine (commissioned by 51XO)
Sarah Kirkland Snider - Pale as Centuries
Jeremy Allen - Broccoli September
John Thompson - Fine. Awful. Whatever. Great. (World Premiere)
Arvo Pärt - Pari Intervallo (arrangement by 51XO)

FREE ADMISSION
(Freewill offering will be taken)

Drink in the acoustics of the vaulted sanctuary ceilings as we explore diverse musical works both utterly invigorating and compellingly contemplative.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV