Smokey Robinson Honored at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 20th Music Masters

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has many inductees but only 20 have received Music Master tributes. Saturday it was Motown genius Smokey Robinson. After being bestowed with an honoraray doctorate from CWRU, Robinson said of the Rock Hall tribute "Spaces like this have been occupied by so many people who were the products of the dream of one man . And he is my best friend - Berry Gordy."

Gordy himself called Robinson "the soul of Motown" and said the leader of the Miracles started a fire that would never be put out.

"I hope he knows how deeply he was loved and how deeply he made other people love" Gordy said and then joked "as evidenced by the mob of babies born because of him…. many of them , his own. Sorry Smoke, I had to say that.”