Trinity Cathedral Presents:

Organist Tom Trenney with the Trinity Chamber Orchestra

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Freewill offering

Painesville native and CIM graduate Tom Trenney has built a national reputation as a superb organists and choral conductor. The program includes concertos by Handel and Stephen Paulus, and improvisations on poems by Shel Silverstein.

Honoring the Charles H. Teare and Clifford K. Kern Music Fund

Known for his engaging improvisations on hymns, submitted themes, silent films, scripture, poetry, and artwork, Tom Trenney became the first organist to be awarded First Prize and Audience Prize in the American Guild of Organists’ (AGO) National Competition in Organ Improvisation in 2006.

Tom has performed at Royce Hall (UCLA), the Schermerhorn Symphony Hall (Nashville), Benaroya Hall (Seattle), Ocean Grove Auditorium (New Jersey), Portland Municipal Auditorium (Maine), Spreckels Organ Pavilion (San Diego), and Verizon Hall at Kimmel Center (Philadelphia); and has served as organist and clinician at regional and national conventions of the American Guild of Organists, the Organ Historical Society, the Presbyterian Association of Musicians, the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, National Association of Pastoral Musicians, the Fellowship of United Methodists in Music and Worship Arts, and the Calvin Institute of Worship.