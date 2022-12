Russian Duo: Oleg Kruglyakov and Terry Boyarsky

Russian Duo is an international collaboration born out of a love of traditional music and classical elegance. Oleg Kruglyakov, Siberian balalaika virtuoso, and Terry Boyarsky, American concert pianist, invite audiences into an exuberant, compelling, cross-cultural musical experience. From Russian roots and classical music, to world favorites, vocals, ragtime, tango and bluegrass, see these dazzling musicians in action!

Russian Duo and the World Tour of Music, presented by ORMACO

Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Black River Middle School Auditorium

257 County Road 40

Sullivan, Ohio 44880