First Fridays: Classical Revolution Cleveland

Published November 6, 2015 at 9:21 PM EST

Classical Revolution Cleveland is a collective of young musicians who live and work in Northeast Ohio. Nine of them came to WCLV to perform live on First Fridays, in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. Angela Mitchell hosted. Randy Davis was the audio engineer. The camera operators were Dave Staruch and Milan Jovanovic.

All videos are from the recorded Periscope stream.

 

Program

Gabriel Fauré: Piano trio in D minor – 1st movement, Allegro ma non troppo
Paul Schoenfeld: Rubato-Andante moderato, from Cafe Music 

      Ariel Clayton Karas, violin
      Andris Koh, cello
      Lorenzo Salvagni, piano

 

Claude Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano 

      Erica Snowden, cello 
      April Sun, piano

 

Richard Wagner, arr. Grützmacher: "Fieliches Stück" from Lohengrin 
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen: Concert-Walzer, Op. 31 

      Cleveland Cello Quartet:
      Carlyn Kessler, cello
      Anna Hurt, cello
      Sophie Benn, cello
      Eva Ribchinsky, cello

