First Fridays: Classical Revolution Cleveland

Classical Revolution Cleveland is a collective of young musicians who live and work in Northeast Ohio. Nine of them came to WCLV to perform live on First Fridays, in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. Angela Mitchell hosted. Randy Davis was the audio engineer. The camera operators were Dave Staruch and Milan Jovanovic.

All videos are from the recorded Periscope stream.

Program

Gabriel Fauré: Piano trio in D minor – 1st movement, Allegro ma non troppo

Paul Schoenfeld: Rubato-Andante moderato, from Cafe Music

Ariel Clayton Karas, violin

Andris Koh, cello

Lorenzo Salvagni, piano

Claude Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano

Erica Snowden, cello

April Sun, piano

Richard Wagner, arr. Grützmacher: "Fieliches Stück" from Lohengrin

Wilhelm Fitzenhagen: Concert-Walzer, Op. 31

Cleveland Cello Quartet:

Carlyn Kessler, cello

Anna Hurt, cello

Sophie Benn, cello

Eva Ribchinsky, cello