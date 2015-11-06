First Fridays: Classical Revolution Cleveland
Classical Revolution Cleveland is a collective of young musicians who live and work in Northeast Ohio. Nine of them came to WCLV to perform live on First Fridays, in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square. Angela Mitchell hosted. Randy Davis was the audio engineer. The camera operators were Dave Staruch and Milan Jovanovic.
All videos are from the recorded Periscope stream.
Program
Gabriel Fauré: Piano trio in D minor – 1st movement, Allegro ma non troppo
Paul Schoenfeld: Rubato-Andante moderato, from Cafe Music
Ariel Clayton Karas, violin
Andris Koh, cello
Lorenzo Salvagni, piano
Claude Debussy: Sonata for cello and piano
Erica Snowden, cello
April Sun, piano
Richard Wagner, arr. Grützmacher: "Fieliches Stück" from Lohengrin
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen: Concert-Walzer, Op. 31
Cleveland Cello Quartet:
Carlyn Kessler, cello
Anna Hurt, cello
Sophie Benn, cello
Eva Ribchinsky, cello