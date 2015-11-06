DANCECleveland Presents ODC/Dance: Brenda Way & Erin Wang

Hailed by The New York Times for their “expressive and technically complex work,” San Francisco-based ODC/Dance returns to its Ohio roots as part of DANCECleveland’s 60 th anniversary season on Saturday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre, co-presented with Playhouse Square.

The evening features the company’s heralded multi-layered work boulders and bones, with original music by acclaimed avant-cellist Zoë Keating, performed live on stage by Erin Wang, and stunning visuals by photographer RJ Muna.

“ODC/Dance was born at Oberlin College as the Oberlin Dance Collective, so we’re thrilled to bring them back to help celebrate our 60 th anniversary season,” says DANCECleveland Executive Director Pam Young.

Tickets, starting at $25, can be purchased at www.DANCECleveland.org, by calling 216-241-6000, or at the Playhouse Square ticket office at 1501 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Created by Artistic Director Brenda Way in 1971, ODC/Dance made the jump from Ohio to San Francisco in 1976 and transformed into a groundbreaking contemporary dance company that now travels across the globe to critical acclaim. Way, who trained under legendary choreographer George Balanchine, creates smart, exuberant and fearless works that push the boundaries of dance. ODC/Dance has "become more sophisticated without losing its humanistic principles and questioning spirit," says Dance Magazine.

Inspired by British sculptor, photographer and environmentalist Andy Goldsworthy, boulders and bones (2014) is set to a commissioned score by cellist Keating and features the bold choreography of Way and KT Nelson, touching on transformation in both art and nature. Muna’s cinematic mise en scene, which uses time-lapse photography to trace the shifting light, changing landscape, and building process of Goldsworthy’s installation, takes audiences through the chaos of the creative process to the clarity of realization. The San Francisco Chronicle hails boulders and bones as “breathtaking,” “clever” and “thrillingly danced.”

For more information on ODC/Dance and boulders and bones , visit:

www.odcdance.org and https://vimeo.com/92558693.