© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Music from the Western Reserve presents "Classical and Beyond": Greg Banaszak

Published November 4, 2015 at 10:25 PM EST
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Classical and Beyond
Greg Banaszak, saxophone
Katherine DeJongh, flute
Sungeun Kim, piano

Sunday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m.
Christ Church Episcopal
21 Aurora St
Hudson, OH 44236

Greg Banaszak is one of the preeminent classical and jazz saxophonists of his generation. An ambassador of his craft, Banaszak was the first saxophone concerto soloist to perform with orchestras in the Middle East and Japan. A mainstay of the music world stage, his journeys abroad have led him to the stage of Music from the Western Reserve for an evening of classical saxophone (and perhaps a few surprises). Accompanying him will be Sungeun Kim, piano, first-prize winner of the Virginia Waring International Piano Competition, and Katherine DeJongh, flute, Principal Flute with the Canton Symphony and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra of Columbus.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV