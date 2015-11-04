Music from the Western Reserve presents "Classical and Beyond": Greg Banaszak
Classical and Beyond
Greg Banaszak, saxophone
Katherine DeJongh, flute
Sungeun Kim, piano
Sunday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m.
Christ Church Episcopal
21 Aurora St
Hudson, OH 44236
Greg Banaszak is one of the preeminent classical and jazz saxophonists of his generation. An ambassador of his craft, Banaszak was the first saxophone concerto soloist to perform with orchestras in the Middle East and Japan. A mainstay of the music world stage, his journeys abroad have led him to the stage of Music from the Western Reserve for an evening of classical saxophone (and perhaps a few surprises). Accompanying him will be Sungeun Kim, piano, first-prize winner of the Virginia Waring International Piano Competition, and Katherine DeJongh, flute, Principal Flute with the Canton Symphony and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra of Columbus.