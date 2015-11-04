Music from the Western Reserve presents "Classical and Beyond": Greg Banaszak

Classical and Beyond

Greg Banaszak, saxophone

Katherine DeJongh, flute

Sungeun Kim, piano

Sunday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St

Hudson, OH 44236

Greg Banaszak is one of the preeminent classical and jazz saxophonists of his generation. An ambassador of his craft, Banaszak was the first saxophone concerto soloist to perform with orchestras in the Middle East and Japan. A mainstay of the music world stage, his journeys abroad have led him to the stage of Music from the Western Reserve for an evening of classical saxophone (and perhaps a few surprises). Accompanying him will be Sungeun Kim, piano, first-prize winner of the Virginia Waring International Piano Competition, and Katherine DeJongh, flute, Principal Flute with the Canton Symphony and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra of Columbus.