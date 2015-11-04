Cuyahoga Arts and Culture: Karen Gahl-Mills

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published November 4, 2015 at 10:13 PM EST

Cuyahoga County's Issue 8, a renewal of a tax on cigarettes that benefits the county's arts and culture, passed resoundingly in yesterday's election. Karen Gahl-Mills is the executive director of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, the local public funder of arts and culture activities in Cleveland. She stopped by WCLV to talk about Issue 8 and its implications. 

In the spirit of full disclosure, ideastream benefits from and the ideastream Board of Trustees supports, the renewal of funding for Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

