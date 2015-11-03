© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Quire Cleveland presents "Sing You After Me: 8 Centuries of Wondrous Rounds & Canons"

Published November 3, 2015 at 11:18 PM EST
Quire Cleveland presents " Sing You After Me: 8 Centuries of Wondrous Rounds & Canons" in two performances this weekend. Artistic Director Ross Duffin spoke with Bill O'Connell to preview the program. 

Enjoy the captivating sounds of one voice following another in ingenious -- but also sublimely beautiful -- harmony, as artistic director Ross W. Duffin leads Quire Cleveland's first performances of the 2015-16 season.

Everyone enjoys singing rounds like "Frère Jacques" or "Row, row, row your boat." They've been a popular form of composition for centuries, and Quire's program offers pieces from the Medieval "Sumer is icumen in" to Romantic works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.

In rounds like "Sing you now after me" (above), everyone sings the same part starting on the same note; in others, one voice sings the part twice as slowly and/or starting on a different pitch. Composers like Johannes Ockeghem and J. S. Bach used canonic techniques to create musical puzzles that are solved to astounding and glorious effect!

Saturday, November 7, 2015, at 7:30 pm
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
1007 Superior Avenue East
Downtown Cleveland
Free admission (no tickets required)

Sunday, November 8, 2015, at 4 pm
Painesville United Methodist Church
71 North Park Place
Painesville

