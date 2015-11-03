Quire Cleveland presents " Sing You After Me: 8 Centuries of Wondrous Rounds & Canons" in two performances this weekend. Artistic Director Ross Duffin spoke with Bill O'Connell to preview the program.

Enjoy the captivating sounds of one voice following another in ingenious -- but also sublimely beautiful -- harmony, as artistic director Ross W. Duffin leads Quire Cleveland's first performances of the 2015-16 season.

Everyone enjoys singing rounds like "Frère Jacques" or "Row, row, row your boat." They've been a popular form of composition for centuries, and Quire's program offers pieces from the Medieval "Sumer is icumen in" to Romantic works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.

In rounds like "Sing you now after me" (above), everyone sings the same part starting on the same note; in others, one voice sings the part twice as slowly and/or starting on a different pitch. Composers like Johannes Ockeghem and J. S. Bach used canonic techniques to create musical puzzles that are solved to astounding and glorious effect!

Saturday, November 7, 2015, at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

1007 Superior Avenue East

Downtown Cleveland

Free admission (no tickets required)

Sunday, November 8, 2015, at 4 pm

Painesville United Methodist Church

71 North Park Place

Painesville