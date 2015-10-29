Heimat String Quartet: violinists Aubrey Holmes & Patrick Shaughnessy

The Heimat String Quartet is an exciting new quartet based in the Cleveland. Founded in Boston, Heimat has performed in venues such as Weill Recital Hall in NYC, Jordan Hall at The New England Conservatory, and Sanders Theater at Harvard University among others. All avid chamber musicians, each player brings a wide array of experience and renewed energy to both the music and the group. Heimat is the graduate string quartet at Kent State University.

The next concert is Friday October 30th at 7:30 p.m. in Cleveland Heights.

The exact address is available when one signs up to attend the concert through this link. Suggested donation of $10.