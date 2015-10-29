Cleveland Cavaliers Want Better Home Opener (and season ending) than Last Year

The Cleveland Cavaliers play their home opener tomorrow (FRI) night against LeBron James’ former team, The Miami Heat. Cleveland is 1 and 1 this season and Miami looks strong. As Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports the Cavaliers expect to have a better first game at the Q than they did last year.

Two Cavs starters – Kevin Love and Anderson Verejao – are just coming back from serious injuries while two others – Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert – are out. Still, the Cavs managed to embarrass a good Memphis team Wednesday night at the Grizzlies’ home opener.

Coach David Blatt says that seems familiar.

“That’s the exact same scenario last year when we were very much over-excited for our home opener because of everything that was going on around and we dropped a game to the Knicks that we shouldn’t have and then we came and we beat Chicago in Chicago in their home opener.”

Now it’s Cleveland’s turn. But even with the new lineup and very few practice games together, the Cavs played surprisingly well in their first two outings. Kevin Love says he feels more comfortable after talking with LeBron James in the offseason.

James said Love wants the ball more and he’s good with that..

“Kevin is going to be our main focus. He’s gonna have a hell of a season. He’s going to get back to all-star status and he’s the focal point of us offensively.”

James says if all the players get healthy, the coach is going to have a problem fitting them all into the games. He calls that a “good problem.”