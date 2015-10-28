Summit Choral Society opens 26th season: Karen Prasser, Executive Director

Summit Choral Society Masterworks Chorale

Marie Bucoy-Calavan, Artistic Director

Sunday, November 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

50 N Prospect St

Akron, Ohio

Brahms: Schicksalslied, op. 54

Mozart: Requiem in D Minor, K. 626

The Masterworks Chorale of Summit Choral Society celebrates the opening of its 26 th season with new artistic director Marie Bucoy-Calavan. The concert is on Sunday, November 1 at 3:00 pm and will feature Brahms’ Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny) and the magnificent Mozart Requiem – a fitting and poignant musical offering on All Saints Day.

The concert takes place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 50 N. Prospect Street in Akron. Concert-goers are invited to come early at 2:00 pm for a Concert Preview with Marie and then stay afterwards for the ‘Meet the Artists’ Reception.

Summit Choral Society welcomes an outstanding quartet of guest soloists who will perform the Mozart Requiem. They include Kathryn Papa, soprano, Chelsea Lyons, mezzo soprano, Corey Shotwell, tenor and Frank Ward, Jr., bass. The singers will be accompanied by an orchestra consisting of members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra.

“It is a joy to work with Marie Bucoy-Calavan,” said Karen Prasser, Executive Director of Summit Choral Society. “She is a vibrant and passionate conductor who will lead the organization into the next quarter century. She appropriately named her first season ‘Roots and Wings’,” said Prasser. Bucoy-Calavan is also the Director of Choral Studies at the University of Akron and is a newly-appointed Director on the National Board of Chorus America.

Also new to Summit Choral Society this season is the addition of five Choral Scholars including Hannah Royer, Emily Smith, Ashlee Foreman, Moriah Sprit and Peter Wright. Anna Ahrens serves as the Choral Conducting Fellow and Hannah Shoopman is the Arts Administration Intern. All are students from the University of Akron.

Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and can be purchased online at www.summitchoralsociety.org or by calling 330.434.SING [7464]. All seats are reserved and include the Concert Preview and Reception.