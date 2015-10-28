© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CIM Opera Theater presents "The Marriage of Figaro"

Published October 28, 2015 at 9:16 PM EDT

Cleveland Institute of Music Opera Theater: Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), K. 492 

November 4, 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m.

David Bamberger, director 
Harry Davidson, conductor 
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra 

Perhaps Mozart’s most perfect opera, this work bubbles over with comedy, mistaken identities and masquerade, all surrounding a tale of tender romance set to many of the composer’s best-loved melodies. All productions include projected English text. 

