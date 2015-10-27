The Musical Theater Project presents "Perfectly Marvelous: The Songs of John Kander"

Bill Rudman is the Artistic Director of The Musical Theater Project, and he visited WCLV to talk about their upcoming live show.

Perfectly Marvelous: The Songs of John Kander

Saturday, October 31, 2015 | 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 1, 2015 | 2:00 PM

If you don’t know him by name, you know his trailblazing Broadway scores, written with the late lyricist Fred Ebb: Cabaret, Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman for starters, plus 12 more. At 88, Oberlin alum John Kander is still working on Broadway (last season’s provocative The Visit), and he’ll join us for this tribute spotlighting the daring Kander & Ebb shows that pushed the American musical in exciting new directions. What made Liza Minelli, Barbra Streisand and Chita Rivera so eager to tackle the work of these two men? We’ll find out in a concert co-hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, veteran of three Kander shows and one of the composer’s biggest fans.

Co-hosted by Bill Rudman and Karen Ziemba

Featuring Derrick Cobey, Katherine DeBoer and Matthew Wright

TICKETS:

General: $35-$50 | TMTP Members: $30-$45

Tickets available through the Playhouse Square Box Office.

Call (216) 241-6000 or visit PlayhouseSquare.com

